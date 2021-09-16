I-TEAM: Continuing the coverage: Investigating missteps inside a Richmond County jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team continues its investigation into serious system failures at the Richmond County Jail. Monday we introduced you to Lendon Stephens who died just before his bond hearing. His death was ruled a homicide and for more than three years his family was in the dark about what happened. So our I-Team went to work and what we found could expose a system breakdown.

Again this is the county jail, not a prison. On a typical day, it houses about 1,000 people. Around 60 percent of those are considered non-violent. You might even know someone who’s been there for something minor. But our I-Team’s Meredith Anderson uncovers a major problem. Even the CDC recognizes what was found as classic warning signs of a health crisis.

We found more than a dozen people missed those signs again and again. It’s no secret jail can be a violent place so anyone who’s arrested could be a victim of that violence. People are still presumed innocent just like Lendon Stephens who never had the chance to go to trial.

As Lendon Stephens was preparing to defend himself in court he told friends and family he was also defending himself in jail.

Caller: “You been fighting in there?”

Lendon Stephens: “Yeah.”

Caller: “Who you fighting in there?”

L-Jay: “Nobody major. You have to protect yourself.”

The day after he made that very call Lendon was found dead in his cell. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide specifically “Head trauma” after a “Physical altercation.” For the last five days of his life, maybe even 20, records show the 26-year-old father had been slowly dying from a bran bleed that no one in authority to help him ever caught. The autopsy specifically references a fight in jail 13 days before he died.

We obtained a video that shows Lendon by the phone. He is hit repeatedly and falls to the ground then more blows to the head. Lendon never throws a single punch.

The I-Team spent weeks combing through the case and found warning signs of a brain injury throughout the file. We pieced together a timeline of the last 18 hours of his life and find the first failure.

At 1 a.m. on February 22, 2018 documents show one person made one decision about his health. Not a doctor. Not a nurse. A deputy. A deputy decided Lendon Stephens was “Faking a seizure” despite cellmates later telling the GBI they cried out for help.

Cellmate: “He’s turning purple, bro!”

Instead of getting him medical attention – the jailer cuffed him and took him to another cell to await a disciplinary hearing.

1:15 p.m. – Six and a half hours before he’s found dead a different deputy reports Lendon is “Responsive but acting strange.” 15 minutes later at 1:30 p.m. he’s unresponsive so nurses arrive with oxygen and an AED but staff is able to help him sit up. He doesn’t have any clothes on.

A different deputy reports he’s “Picking at imaginary things on the ground and pretending to eat them.” At 1:47 p.m. a nurse notes he “Had his eyes closed and he was bouncing on the table as if he were listening to music. Patient looked disheveled. I state there is a knot on his head...” She tells two others in the room “There is not a referral for mental health and he had no history” despite her concerns the DON – or director of nursing - determined “Mental health should take over.”

Six minutes after being brought in for medical care (1:53 p.m.) – he’s restrained in this chair. Minutes later he is moved to a cell for observation.

At 4 p.m. in his final few hours a deputy checks on him and finds him “Sitting on the floor leaning back simulating driving a car. One hand looked as if it was on a steering wheel.”

Bizarre behavior that his family is only just hearing about.

Tanequa: “Ok, you read the file and see that there’s no history, then that’s…something’s wrong.”

Notes show while Lendon was pretending to drive an imaginary car the deputy asked if he was ok. He didn’t say anything but raised his hand “As if to signal yes.” His eyes were closed as he kept “Driving.”

Tanequa: “That’s not normal.”

At 6 p.m. a different deputy begins his shift and finds Lendon Stephens laying on his stomach in his cell unresponsive. Nurses start CPR. They try the AED. He never regained consciousness. We stop the clock at 7:40 p.m. the coroner officially pronounces him dead. Toxicology reports show Lendon Stephens had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Back in 2019, a former medical employee of the jail warned the I-Team specifically about inmates at the Charles Webster Detention Center with head injuries.

“If you have somebody whose sustained a major head injury and you’re not monitoring or following them throughout your shift, there is that potential that they’re found dead.”

In all we counted 17 people, 10 deputies and seven nurses. All who came in contact with Lendon Stephens and could have helped him. Past the first possible failure of deciding he was “Faking a seizure.

What’s more the I-Team analyzed a report from the CDC calling traumatic brain injuries an “Unrecognized problem” in jails and prisons, noting 25 to 87 percent of inmates report experiencing one.

Head injuries can make it difficult for some to “Follow directions given by a correctional officer,” making them seem defiant. Slow responses make them seem “Uncooperative.” The CDC also warns of anger and behavioral problems. Such as when deputies told Lendon “To put his clothes back on but he would not.”

For his mother, it feels like a lack of compassion toward her son in his final hours is the crushing blow.

Mom: “I think other people are going through the same thing, but they just don’t have a person like you, a person that…I thank you so much. (cries) for some of the questions that maybe need answers, you know. It’s a start.”

The GBI closed Lendon Stephens’ case and the DA declined to prosecute because investigators could never determine what fight led to his death. We didn’t find anything in the case file about any nurse or deputy being reprimanded for missing the warning signs of a brain bleed for hours.

Just this week we told you the Justice Department is launching a state-wide investigation into civil rights violations in Georgia prisons. We can confirm Senator John Ossoff’s team is aware of our I-Team investigation as is the Augusta Interfaith Coalition.

