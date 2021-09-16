Advertisement

Grovetown Department of Public Safety director resigns

Scott Wheatley
Scott Wheatley(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Longtime Grovetown Department of Public Safety has announced his resignation.

Scott Wheatley served the city of Grovetown for 22 years.

The Wrens, GA Chief of Police, Jamey Kitchens, has accepted the position of Interim Director of Public Safety for Grovetown. He will begin work in approximately three weeks and will serve in the Interim position for 90-120 days. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Shorter University in Business Management.

After the 120 days, the City will advertise for the full time position.

“The City would like to thank Scott Wheatley for his 22 years of service with the City and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” the city of Grovetown said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
Investigators: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting

Latest News

Richmond County Schools getting technology to every student
school generic
Richmond County getting technology to every student
Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Keeping the doors open on local business: ‘It’s a challenge day to day’
Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Keeping the doors open on local business: 'It's a challenge day to day'