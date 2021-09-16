Grovetown Department of Public Safety director resigns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Longtime Grovetown Department of Public Safety has announced his resignation.

Scott Wheatley served the city of Grovetown for 22 years.

The Wrens, GA Chief of Police, Jamey Kitchens, has accepted the position of Interim Director of Public Safety for Grovetown. He will begin work in approximately three weeks and will serve in the Interim position for 90-120 days. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Shorter University in Business Management.

After the 120 days, the City will advertise for the full time position.

“The City would like to thank Scott Wheatley for his 22 years of service with the City and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” the city of Grovetown said in a news release.

