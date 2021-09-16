Advertisement

Family of man shot by GSP trooper marching to continue call for trial

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Loved ones of a man shot and killed by a Georgia State trooper last year continue their calls for justice in his death.

They’re taking to the highways and back roads to call attention to their demands.

Family members of Julian Lewis and their supporters plan to walk from Stoney Pond Road where he died to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Savannah.

Marchers trekked through the mud as they started the journey. Lewis’ son and others paused at the spot where his father was shot after a chase with now-former state trooper Jacob Thompson last August. In June a grand jury chose not to indict Thompson.

“We must continue to stand up and speak up, and speak up louder each time for justice to be seen,” Lewis’ son Brooke Bacon said.

Family members and others still believe Thompson should face trial.

“I want justice for my son...I can’t sleep, can’t rest because my son is on my mind all the time,” Lewis’ mother Lyndsay Milton said.

Marchers stopped at this church cemetery and Lewis’ grave. Local prosecutors can present the case to another grand jury for indictment.

But family attorneys want the U.S. Attorney’s office to get involved.

“A federal investigation, not only into the murder of Julian Lewis, but also into the very grand jury that murdered our hope for a new day in American and in Georgia,” attorney Mawuli Davis said.

They symbolically gathered dirt from Lewis’ grave to give prosecutors when they make it to Savannah early next week.

They say they’ll use each of the 63 miles in the march to call attention to victims of police brutality around the country.

MORE: | Son of slain Sylvania driver seeks federal action, plans 60-mile march

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
Investigators: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting

Latest News

Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Keeping the doors open on local business: 'It's a challenge day to day'
James Hadden
Augusta man charged with shooting at occupied car
Lendon Stephens
I-TEAM: Continuing the coverage: Investigating missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Lendon Stephens
I-TEAM: Deadly Decision Part 2
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local nonprofit celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month