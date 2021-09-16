Advertisement

Falcons’ Ryan, 36, calls Bucs’ Brady, 44, ‘great motivation’

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan and Philadelphia Eagles'...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan and Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham react after Atlanta cannot score on fourth and goal during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Philadelphia. The Eagles have a tough opponent Thursday night in the NFL opener. The Atlanta Falcons were 2 yards away from knocking the Eagles out of the playoffs in the divisional round but Matt Ryan's pass to Julio Jones fell incomplete in the right corner of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021
(AP) - Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are looking to regroup after being held to two field goals in their 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to open the season.

The challenge only becomes more difficult when Atlanta plays at defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay this week. The 36-year-old Ryan says 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is ``great motivation for all of us.’’

Ryan says he’d like to also play until he is 44 if he can remain as healthy and productive as Brady. Ryan may need better protection from his line to realize that goal of continued good health.

