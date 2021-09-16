Advertisement

DHEC: South Carolina reaches 50% vaccination rate

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday the state...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday the state reached a 50 percent vaccination rate among eligible residents.((Source: WIS))
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A milestone in South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination rate was reached on Thursday, state health officials said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday the state reached a 50 percent vaccination rate among eligible residents.

Health officials said in July that 50 percent of eligible residents had received at least one dose of vaccine.

“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. “It’s also indicative of our outreach efforts, work with local and state leaders, and so many others who understand how important vaccination is to ending this pandemic. That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the milestone was important, but there was still work to do.

“We’ve reached an important milestone with over 50% of eligible South Carolinians making the decision to get vaccinated, but the reemergence of the virus shows that we have more work to do,” McMaster said. “Ultimately, the decision to get vaccinated or not is a personal one, but I would ask every South Carolinian to consult your doctor and speak with trusted family and friends in order to make the most educated decision possible. Two things are clear – the most effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and the vaccine is readily available in every part of the state. If you decide to get vaccinated after thoughtful consideration of all the facts, now is the time to do it.”

DHEC says they will continue outreach efforts and events including vaccine opportunities at the University of South Carolina and Clemson University home football games and mobile vaccine clinics.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Shemp and Petey’s Bistro
Local business shuts down: ‘That’s the best way to fail, giving it your all’

Latest News

South Carolina’s assistant state epidemiologist said she does not yet feel South Carolina has...
S.C. ‘hasn’t rounded the corner’ in COVID surge yet, health dept. says
COVID-19: Should we be concerned about the mu variant? Not yet, say experts
Health experts talk COVID spread as Augusta sees first confirmed mu variant case
Man holds his vaccine card (CNN)
Here is where you can pick up the $100 for getting vaccinated in Richmond County
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle