Columbia County schools want to hear from parents about district in virtual survey

Columbia County Board of Education. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents in Columbia County - grab your phones and scan the bar code below. It will take you to a school district survey to give feedback on how you think the district is doing.

The survey asks you to rank and give your opinion on the school system’s strengths and weaknesses,

The QR code will take you to a survey to fill out, but you can also find it online or go to the district’s Facebook page.

Leaders say responses are anonymous and will be used to help plan for student success over the next five years.

Columbia County parents are being asked to take a survey on the district's performance.
