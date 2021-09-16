Charges dropped against suspect in murder of former Waynesboro mayor’s brother

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A charges against a suspect in the murder of a former Waynesboro mayor’s brother earlier this year have been dropped.

Tommie Tennyson, 19, was released from jail on Tuesday. Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams confirms he’s no longer a target in the murder of Brian Carswell.

Brian Carswell was the brother of former Waynesboro mayor Greg Carswell.

Deputies are looking for any information that can aide in the investigation of Brian Carwell's death and his stolen vehicle. ((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))

On Jan. 6, Brian was found shot on Spread Oak Road near West Quaker Road, about 7 miles northwest of Waynesboro. The coroner’s office ruled the death as a homicide.

Authorities previously’ reported his car was briefly stolen but was later recovered.

In March, both Tennyson and Darius Savage were charged in the murder.

Savage continues to face charges in the case.

