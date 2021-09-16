Advertisement

Charges dropped against suspect in murder of former Waynesboro mayor’s brother

Tommie Tennyson
Tommie Tennyson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A charges against a suspect in the murder of a former Waynesboro mayor’s brother earlier this year have been dropped.

Tommie Tennyson, 19, was released from jail on Tuesday. Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams confirms he’s no longer a target in the murder of Brian Carswell.

Brian Carswell was the brother of former Waynesboro mayor Greg Carswell.

Deputies are looking for any information that can aide in the investigation of Brian Carwell's...
Deputies are looking for any information that can aide in the investigation of Brian Carwell's death and his stolen vehicle.((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))

On Jan. 6, Brian was found shot on Spread Oak Road near West Quaker Road, about 7 miles northwest of Waynesboro. The coroner’s office ruled the death as a homicide.

Authorities previously’ reported his car was briefly stolen but was later recovered.

In March, both Tennyson and Darius Savage were charged in the murder.

Darius Savage
Darius Savage(WRDW)

Savage continues to face charges in the case.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Shemp and Petey’s Bistro
Local business shuts down: ‘That’s the best way to fail, giving it your all’

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center Thursday morning.
Alex Murdaugh to face bond hearing in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh arrested on charges of insurance fraud, filing false police report
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh arrives at jail, expected to surrender to authorities ahead of bond hearing
Augusta Ironman is officially back after being canceled twice due to pandemic.
Augusta Ironman makes a comeback this month, along with other popular events