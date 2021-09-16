Augusta man dies following shooting at convivence store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man who was shot in the head at an area convenience store has died days after being shot.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of 27-year-old Dominic Brown who was shot at least one time on Monday at the Short Stop, located at 2510 Milledgeville Road.

Deputies also observed the business had been struck multiple times by projectiles while the clerks and a customer were inside.

A 2013 Nissan Altima had also been struck by bullets while a woman and her three children, ages 1, 4 and 7, were inside the vehicle.

Brown was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he remained in critical condition for several days. He was pronounced dead today at 1:11 p.m., Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen reports.

Brown will have an autopsy done at the GBI Lab.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.