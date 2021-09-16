Advertisement

Augusta man charged with shooting at occupied car

James Hadden
James Hadden(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges for reportedly shooting at an occupied car on Wednesday.

At 2:39 a.m., deputies responded to Magnolia Park Apartments where they spoke to a victim who said 20-year-old James Hadden shot at his car.

The victim told deputies he was driving on the 2300 block of Tobacco Road when Hadden drove up beside him and reportedly fired approximately four shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Hadden then fled the scene.

Officers observed several bullet holes in the driver side of the victim’s vehicle and damage on the front driver side and front passenger side window, the incident report states.

Hadden was later detained that day and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

