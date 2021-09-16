Augusta man charged with lighting residence on fire following argument

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges allege an Augusta man set a camper on fire earlier this week following an argument with his girlfriend.

On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to a residence on Victoria Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance, and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

When they arrived, they found area fire departments attempting to put out a camper on fire.

On scene, a witness told authorities her boyfriend, 30-year-old Robert Dixon, started the fire after an argument.

According to the witness’ statement, Dixon arrived at the residence to collect his things and move out.

Before leaving, he reportedly poured gasoline from a gas can onto the living room floor and out the front door. He then used a lit pool noodle and threw it through the kitchen window while the victim and another person were inside. Both were able to escape as Dixon reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle.

Dixon was detained on Wednesday and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he was charged with first degree arson, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass and another authority warrant, according to arrest records.

