Advertisement

Augusta man charged with lighting residence on fire following argument

Robert Dixon
Robert Dixon(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges allege an Augusta man set a camper on fire earlier this week following an argument with his girlfriend.

On Monday afternoon, deputies responded to a residence on Victoria Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance, and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

When they arrived, they found area fire departments attempting to put out a camper on fire.

On scene, a witness told authorities her boyfriend, 30-year-old Robert Dixon, started the fire after an argument.

MORE | Augusta man dies following shooting at convivence store

According to the witness’ statement, Dixon arrived at the residence to collect his things and move out.

Before leaving, he reportedly poured gasoline from a gas can onto the living room floor and out the front door. He then used a lit pool noodle and threw it through the kitchen window while the victim and another person were inside. Both were able to escape as Dixon reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle.

Dixon was detained on Wednesday and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he was charged with first degree arson, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass and another authority warrant, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
Investigators: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh Investigation: Bond for S.C. lawyer set at $20,000
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Alex Murdaugh
Bond set for Murdaugh after being arrested on charges of insurance fraud, filing false police report
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh to face bond hearing on charges in $10M insurance fraud scheme