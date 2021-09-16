Augusta Ironman makes a comeback this month, along with other popular events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another huge annual event is back - the Augusta Ironman is here on September 26, and they’ve also released the course information for this year’s triathlon:

The first group of cyclists will start on Greene Street on that Sunday around 7:20 a.m. Then, they will turn onto 5th Street and merge onto Gordon Highway to start their trek to south Augusta.

Organizers say they expect the run portion of the race to start around 9 a.m. on Greene and Reynolds Streets where one lane will be designated to runners.

We’re also told Broad Street will be closed to cars from 13th Street to East Boundary.

If you want another look at the courses, times or to register for the race, you can visit the official Ironman website.

Ironman organizers say they expect the entire race to be complete by 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Mini version of Arts in the Heart will be Sept. 17-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. - ArtsCity Festival, is a mini version of the popular Arts in the Heart, will be Sept. 17-19.

ArtsCity Festival will offer music on two stages, more than 80 juried fine artists booths, and 10 international food booths with authentic cuisine.

Booths will line the center of Broad Street, in the heart of the city, and be spaced to integrate social distancing.

Social distancing awareness and masks are recommended for the festival.

A Southern Beer Garden with both beer and wine, live painting by “Artzilla” artists, and a Westobou-sponsored Ferris wheel are just a few of the 2021 festival experiences visitors can enjoy.

The fine artists markets will run the length of Broad Street from 10th Street to Seventh Street and include a diverse range of juried visual arts from local, regional and national artists.

Advance tickets are only $10 online and good for the entire weekend.

Tickets can be exchanged for physical badges at the ticket gates.

Badges are $15 at the gate, starting Friday, September 17th. Kids 10 and under are free.

Football Frenzy for border game between Georgia and South Carolina

Bulldawg and Gamecock fans are crossing their fingers that the weather holds up for Friday’s Border Bash.

Gates will open at the SRP Park starting at 4 p.m. Saturday and you can expect food, drinks, and live music. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. All proceeds will go to local children’s charities.

Or you can catch the big game at Evans Towne Center. Columbia County Parks and Rec will have a big live screen to stream the game. There will be plenty of food vendors will be on site, just remember to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. That starts at 6:30 p.m.

National Hunting and Fishing Day will be Sept. 25

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division will hold free events in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Events offered in our area include a kids fishing event for ages 15 and under who can fish (an adult must accompany children – but can’t fish). Bring your own poles, tackle and bait. And bring a cooler because you can keep five catfish per child!

In addition to these events, a free fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. On this day, residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

To find a complete listing and description of all events in the state, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday .

Credit union to host free showing of ‘Aladdin’

EVANS, Ga. - Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to attend its upcoming movie night on the evening of Sept. 18 at Evans Towne Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

The family-friendly, free event is sponsored by the credit union and is open to the entire community.

To show appreciation, Navy Federal will also be donating $5,000 to ForcesUnited, a local nonprofit that connects service members, veterans and their families with programs and resources.

The film will be “Aladdin,” and there will be activities such as balloon artists, games for kids and giveaways. Food trucks will be available, and you may also bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin around 7:50 p.m.

