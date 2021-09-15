Advertisement

Rodgers, Story go deep, Rockies beat Braves 5-4

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story follows the flight of his solo home run off San Francisco Giants...
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story follows the flight of his solo home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Andrew Suarez in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 14, 2021
(AP) - Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4.

Jon Gray pitched five innings as the Rockies, far back in the NL West standings, moved to 22-51 on the road coming off a four-game series win at Philadelphia.

NL East-leading Atlanta, going for its fourth straight division title, began the night with a 4 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia.

The Braves had won five of seven. Atlanta put two on in the ninth inning before Carlos Estevez got Jorge Soler to pop out for his his eighth save in 13 chances.

