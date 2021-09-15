Medical College of Georgia researches COVID-19 variants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four months of research the Medical College of Georgia says the delta variant is dominating our communities, and it’s now causing COVID-19 to mutate specifically in low-vaccinated communities.

“We are trying to identify and get grasp and see what are the mutations in the CSRA community,” said Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, MCG.

The Medical College of Georgia says right now the delta variant is the most dominant in our community.

“We realized there is no more alpha variant,” he said.

And now they’re starting to see mutations or new groups of strains of the virus called delta lites.

“These are the strains and mutations of the delta virus mutated on top of what delta already has,” he said. “What happens is delta goes to communities where there is less vaccinations.”

He says from there they continue to evolve and mutate faster — impacting the current treatments and therapy available.

“As the virus keeps on evolving these treatments will definitely change,” he said. “I think we are well ahead of the curve we are already thinking about what will be the mutations,” said

He says just like the flu as the virus changes every season so will the treatment but they’re hoping people will get vaccinated before the delta likes continue to expand.

“It’s is a lot more aggressive in transmission. Your working as a safe haven for the virus to evolve and become a lot more aggressive so vaccinations prevent those kinds of things,” he said.

MCG also found two cases of the mu virus in our area as well which is a new strain. They say they’re working to find new ways to contain and limit the spread.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.