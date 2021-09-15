Advertisement

Medical College of Georgia researches COVID-19 variants

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four months of research the Medical College of Georgia says the delta variant is dominating our communities, and it’s now causing COVID-19 to mutate specifically in low-vaccinated communities.

“We are trying to identify and get grasp and see what are the mutations in the CSRA community,” said Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, MCG.

The Medical College of Georgia says right now the delta variant is the most dominant in our community.

“We realized there is no more alpha variant,” he said.

And now they’re starting to see mutations or new groups of strains of the virus called delta lites.

“These are the strains and mutations of the delta virus mutated on top of what delta already has,” he said. “What happens is delta goes to communities where there is less vaccinations.”

He says from there they continue to evolve and mutate faster — impacting the current treatments and therapy available.

“As the virus keeps on evolving these treatments will definitely change,” he said. “I think we are well ahead of the curve we are already thinking about what will be the mutations,” said

He says just like the flu as the virus changes every season so will the treatment but they’re hoping people will get vaccinated before the delta likes continue to expand.

“It’s is a lot more aggressive in transmission. Your working as a safe haven for the virus to evolve and become a lot more aggressive so vaccinations prevent those kinds of things,” he said.

MCG also found two cases of the mu virus in our area as well which is a new strain. They say they’re working to find new ways to contain and limit the spread.

MORE: | I-TEAM: Looking at local FEMA funeral costs as COVID deaths rise

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Latest News

FDA advisers set to make decision on Pfizer vaccine booster shot this Friday
Aiken County School Board meeting
Aiken County School Board talks possible mask mandate
Posey funeral homes
I-TEAM: Looking at local FEMA funeral costs as COVID deaths rise
Most public school districts in South Carolina may be required to enforce President Joe Biden’s...
S.C. Department of Education says Biden’s vaccine mandate could apply to most school districts