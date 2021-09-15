Advertisement

Man charged in shooting at Aiken gas station

Anthony Washington
Anthony Washington(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing charges for a shooting at an area gas station that left cars riddled with bullet holes.

During the afternoon of June 2, deputies responded to the Luck Seven, located on the corner of Hampton Avenue NW and Terry Drive, about a call reporting gunshot fired in the area, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

No injuries were reported but Sheriff’s Office reported cars were struck by gunfire.

Arrest warrants state a man, identified as 33-year-old Anthony Washington, was seen on video discharging a semi-automatic pistol in the area. Washington additionally was not permitted to have a weapon due to a 2014 conviction of domestic violence, a warrant additionally states.

Washington was detained on Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 15