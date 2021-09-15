Man charged in Aiken County arson, child’s death deemed not competent to stand trial

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, an Aiken County man was deemed not competent to stand trial for a housefire that killed a 10-year-old boy.

Brian Beaudin, Jr. was charged with first degree arson, second degree arson and murder.

A Blair hearing, a pretrial hearing on a defendant’s competency to stand trial, deemed Beaudin was not competent to stand trial.

Beaudin reportedly set his parent’s house and a neighbor’s house on fire on the morning July 11, 2020. The homes were located less than a mile apart in Beech Island.

A witness told deputies that Beaudin was standing in front of the home watching it burn.

Inside the neighbor’s home was 10-year-old Kason Adams who was staying the night with a friend who lived there.

Adams, of McKinney Street in Beech Island, S.C., was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta the next day, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. Adams died of injuries suffered in a house fire at 126 Lamar Street in Warrenville.

An incident report states Beaudin admitted to starting the fires after being read his Miranda Rights.

“Under Miranda, the [Beaudin] stated that he had set the fire because his parents were terrorists. He stated that they were selling his poetry for money. [Beaudin] also admitted to setting the fire on 126 Lamar Street. He stated that he set that fire because terrorists were practicing black magic,” the incident report reads.

Beaudin has been held at the Aiken County Detention Center since his arrest on July 12, 2020. As a result of today’s hearing, he will be sent to the Department of Mental Health and trial will not proceed on his pending charges. Probate proceeding will be initiated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.