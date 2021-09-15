Advertisement

Man charged in Aiken County arson, child’s death deemed not competent to stand trial

Brian Beaudin Jr.
Brian Beaudin Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, an Aiken County man was deemed not competent to stand trial for a housefire that killed a 10-year-old boy.

Brian Beaudin, Jr. was charged with first degree arson, second degree arson and murder.

A Blair hearing, a pretrial hearing on a defendant’s competency to stand trial, deemed Beaudin was not competent to stand trial.

Beaudin reportedly set his parent’s house and a neighbor’s house on fire on the morning July 11, 2020. The homes were located less than a mile apart in Beech Island.

A witness told deputies that Beaudin was standing in front of the home watching it burn.

Inside the neighbor’s home was 10-year-old Kason Adams who was staying the night with a friend who lived there.

Adams, of McKinney Street in Beech Island, S.C., was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta the next day, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. Adams died of injuries suffered in a house fire at 126 Lamar Street in Warrenville.

An incident report states Beaudin admitted to starting the fires after being read his Miranda Rights.

MORE | Aiken County man pleads guilty to 2020 murder, arson and grand larceny

“Under Miranda, the [Beaudin] stated that he had set the fire because his parents were terrorists. He stated that they were selling his poetry for money. [Beaudin] also admitted to setting the fire on 126 Lamar Street. He stated that he set that fire because terrorists were practicing black magic,” the incident report reads.

Beaudin has been held at the Aiken County Detention Center since his arrest on July 12, 2020. As a result of today’s hearing, he will be sent to the Department of Mental Health and trial will not proceed on his pending charges. Probate proceeding will be initiated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road

Latest News

Paine international athletes
Traveling a long way to play
police officer generic
Local law enforcement agencies implement pay bumps
s
UofSC to require face masks during football games, crowded outdoor spaces
police officer generic
'We're going to do what it takes': Law enforcement agencies implement pay bumps
Augusta strip club
What’s next for Augusta’s strip clubs?