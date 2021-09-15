Advertisement

Local salon raises money for 5-year-old boy battling cancer

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For more than a decade one local woman has been using her salon to raise donations each year for one child who is experiencing some kind of physical trauma. Even though COVID has changed the way they would normally receive donations — they’re keeping the faith alive in efforts to give back to a 5-year-old boy battling cancer.

“Each year there’s a family there’s a moment its hard to describe,” said Robyn Kelley.

It’s a feeling Kelley could never find the right words to express.

“We have met some amazing families there has been a couple of kids that has passed away,” she said.

Eleven years ago she says God put it on her heart to help children in our community.

“That is the only reason why I opened Trendz. I never really wanted to be a business owner. I wanted to have a place to do what I felt like I was called to do,” she said.

A place filled with faith.

“In James chapter two 17 it says without good deeds faith is useless,” she said.

A place she says not only transforms looks but also changes lives.

“We raised over $100,000 for local families already,” she said. “We will do it again for mason he is the little boy that’s on our hearts.”

Even though COVID has caused them to cancel their annual event their mission still remains the same.

“Free food, free hair cuts, free nail polish changes,” she said. “We can’t cut hair so I asked all the girls here that work in the salon I said I asking you to pray about it and donate whatever you want to donate.”

She says they’re hoping staff donations, gift basket raffles, and help from the community will comfort a child in need.

“Each one of us has a gift,” she said.

A gift 5-year-old Mason battling stage 4 cancer would cherish forever.

Last year they managed to raise $7,000 for a family without their annual event. They’re asking anyone who is willing to donate to stop by the salon.

For more information visit their website: https://trendzsalonaugusta.com/ or their Facebook page.

MORE: | Local business shuts down: ‘That’s the best way to fail, giving it your all’

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road

Latest News

Trendz salon
Salon raises money to help children
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
SLED opens criminal investigation into death of Murdaugh housekeeper
Anthony Washington
Man charged in shooting at Aiken gas station
Showers and storms continue tonight through Thursday
Showers and storms continue tonight through Thursday