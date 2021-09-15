Local salon raises money for 5-year-old boy battling cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For more than a decade one local woman has been using her salon to raise donations each year for one child who is experiencing some kind of physical trauma. Even though COVID has changed the way they would normally receive donations — they’re keeping the faith alive in efforts to give back to a 5-year-old boy battling cancer.

“Each year there’s a family there’s a moment its hard to describe,” said Robyn Kelley.

It’s a feeling Kelley could never find the right words to express.

“We have met some amazing families there has been a couple of kids that has passed away,” she said.

Eleven years ago she says God put it on her heart to help children in our community.

“That is the only reason why I opened Trendz. I never really wanted to be a business owner. I wanted to have a place to do what I felt like I was called to do,” she said.

A place filled with faith.

“In James chapter two 17 it says without good deeds faith is useless,” she said.

A place she says not only transforms looks but also changes lives.

“We raised over $100,000 for local families already,” she said. “We will do it again for mason he is the little boy that’s on our hearts.”

Even though COVID has caused them to cancel their annual event their mission still remains the same.

“Free food, free hair cuts, free nail polish changes,” she said. “We can’t cut hair so I asked all the girls here that work in the salon I said I asking you to pray about it and donate whatever you want to donate.”

She says they’re hoping staff donations, gift basket raffles, and help from the community will comfort a child in need.

“Each one of us has a gift,” she said.

A gift 5-year-old Mason battling stage 4 cancer would cherish forever.

Last year they managed to raise $7,000 for a family without their annual event. They’re asking anyone who is willing to donate to stop by the salon.

For more information visit their website: https://trendzsalonaugusta.com/ or their Facebook page.

