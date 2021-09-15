Here is where you can pick up the $100 for getting vaccinated in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you got fully vaccinated after August 19 and live in Richmond County, you are eligible for a $100 gift card.

You may be asked to show proof of vaccination if you have already received your first or second doses.

You can go to any of the following locations:

Richmond County Health Department at 2420 Windsor Spring Road

You can go Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m to 4:15 p.m.

2nd Dose Clinic at May Park

It will be open on October 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Medical Associates Plus at 2467 Golden Camp Road

You can visit Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christ Community Health at 127 Telfair Street

You can visit Monday through Wednesday and on Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Thursday from 9 a,m. to 7 p.m.

Some mobile clinics will be scheduled and those times will be released at a later date. There are also plans for a clinic on Saturday, September 18.

