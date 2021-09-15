Grovetown man charged by state authorities for possession of child pornography
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man is facing multiple charges after an investigation by state authorities found he possessed files of child pornography.
On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged 36-year-old Jordan Delany Logan with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Several arrest warrants state Logan processed material that depicted children, ages 1 and 2, engaging in sexually explicit activity.
Logan was charged and taken into custody.
