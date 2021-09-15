Grant me Hope | Terrion: ‘We get along like most brothers do’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system. Its focus is to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Terrion who likes board games, sports, and learning about math.

“My name is Terrion and I’m 11 years old. I’ve been in the foster system for just about my entire life. I have been with four parents for as long as I can remember,” he said.

In school he says that his favorite subject is math. “I’m really good at math. It’s easy. That’s the most thing I like about it, it’s easy. I think it’s important to get good grades. If you work harder for it, it will be more appreciated.”

Outside of school, Terrion likes to play board games in his free time.

“I like ‘Sorry!’ and I like ‘Monopoly’ probably because it just feels good to keep winning games. It’s probably easy, that’s why,” he said.

Terrion is a superhero fan and says that Ironman is his favorite.

“My favorite superhero would be ironman and the reason is because he’s smarter than all the other superheroes, and he builds stuff like robots and he basically saved the universe from Thanos,” he said.

He dreams of traveling and meeting new people.

“I want to travel a lot. See new people that, like, have different accents and stuff like that, you can learn different stuff,” he said.

Terrion is looking for a forever home that will allow him to have a relationship with his brother.

“We’re real close, we get along like most brothers do. He has been supporting for the last couple of years. I live close to him right now so I don’t even know what it feels like not to live close to him,” he said.

To inquire about Eric, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

