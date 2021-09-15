Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will build early this morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible during the morning commute. Winds will be calm overnight with temperatures staying in the upper 60s for lows.

Things turn humid today as dew points return to the 70s and the chance for rain increases. Rain chances look highest this afternoon and into tonight. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 80s thanks to clouds through most of the day. Winds will be out of the southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Temperatures will be muggy and stay near 70 early Thursday. Rain chances will be possible during the day Thursday with cloudy skies when showers and storms aren’t moving through. Abundant clouds should keep highs in the mid to low 80s Thursday. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Low temperatures early Friday will be back down near 70. Scattered showers and storms are expected again Friday, mainly in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

We won’t see any direct impacts from Nicholas, but the system will add tropical moisture to our environment, which will add to our rain chances the next few days and into the weekend. Afternoon showers and storms look possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will in the upper 80s both days.

