Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Numerous showers and storms are expected across the region through this evening and into the overnight. Rain will be heavy at times and minor flooding issues is the main concern with rain tonight. Training downpours could lead to flood advisories. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will stay near 70 for lows. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph. Fog could also be possible areawide late tonight into early Thursday.

On and off downpours and storms will be possible tonight through Thursday. (WRDW)

Patchy fog and scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. Rain chances will be possible during the day Thursday with cloudy skies when showers and storms aren’t moving through. Abundant clouds should keep highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Low temperatures early Friday will be back down near 70. Scattered showers and storms are expected again Friday, mainly in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Lows early Saturday will stay near 70. Scattered storms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon into the evening. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s. Sunday looks similar to Saturday with morning lows near 70 and highs in the upper 80s. Scattered storms are expected again Sunday.

