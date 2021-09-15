Advertisement

Beamer, South Carolina start fast heading to No 2 Georgia

South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions as the Gamecocks beat Eastern Illinois 46-0 on Saturday night.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has his young, first-year program learning how to handle success. The Gamecocks have started the season with two wins for the first time in four years and just the second time since 2012 under Steve Spurrier.

Winning a third consecutive game will be difficult as South Carolina steps up in competition. After victories against Eastern Illinoins and East Carolina, the Gamecocks head to No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night to open Southeastern Conference play.

Back-to-back wins for South Carolina have only happened once in each of the past three seasons.

