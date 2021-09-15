Arrest made in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to WCBD, law enforcement sources have confirmed that there was an arrest made in connection to the Sept. 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh was shot in the head while changing a tire on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina.

He was shot days after he resigned for his law firm after he was accused of stealing millions of dollars in funds. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed that it has opened an investigation into attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged misappropriation of funds from the law firm his family founded.

Murdaugh announced he was resigning from the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick in Hampton County and would enter rehab. He released a statement on Sept. 6:

The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.

We are currently working to confirm the details of the arrest and will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

