Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, along with his other son, Buster, announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of their killers.(Provided)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to WCBD, law enforcement sources have confirmed that there was an arrest made in connection to the Sept. 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh was shot in the head while changing a tire on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina.

MORE: | New details emerging in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation

He was shot days after he resigned for his law firm after he was accused of stealing millions of dollars in funds. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed that it has opened an investigation into attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged misappropriation of funds from the law firm his family founded.

MORE: | State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh announced he was resigning from the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick in Hampton County and would enter rehab. He released a statement on Sept. 6:

The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.

We are currently working to confirm the details of the arrest and will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Latest News

FDA advisers set to make decision on Pfizer vaccine booster shot this Friday
Shemp and Petey’s Bistro
New local business shuts down: ‘That’s the best way to fail, giving it your all’
Terrion
Grant me Hope | Terrion: ‘We get along like most brothers do’
Aiken County School Board meeting
Aiken County School Board talks possible mask mandate