Zalatoris wins PGA Tour award as rookie of the year

Will Zalatoris eyes the pin flag on No. 2 during Round 3 of the Masters at Augusta National...
Will Zalatoris eyes the pin flag on No. 2 during Round 3 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Will Zalatoris is the PGA Tour rookie of the year.

Zalatoris was on the ballot with Garrick Higgo of South Africa. Zalatoris is the first player in 20 years to win the rookie award without being a full PGA Tour member. The 25-year-old from Dallas had special temporary membership all year because he did everything but win. His break came when the U.S. Open was moved to September and became part of the 2020-21 season. Zalatoris tied for sixth. That helped him get special temporary membership and he took it from there.

His eight top-10 finishes included a runner-up at the Masters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

