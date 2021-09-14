Victory Baptist Church opening new learning center

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been part of the North Augusta community for more than 40 years. And now Victory Baptist Church and Christian School is expanding its reach. Former Pastor Larry Brown founded both the church and school back in the 70s. We’re looking at how the congregation is carrying on his legacy with a new learning center.

“He was a people person. If you knew him, you loved him,” said Bethany Stafford, director, Early Childhood Learning Center of Victory Baptist Church.

Former pastor of Victory Baptist church Dr. Larry brown passed away two weeks ago. He founded the church in 1975 and the school a couple years later.

“He started the Christian School in hopes for the staff members and our church members to be able to put their children in Christian education,” she said.

Bethany Stafford was once a student at the school and is now the director of the new early childhood learning center there. It will be for those six weeks to three years old. She says the building is not new, but where Victory Baptist was initially started.

“The building that we are going to be in is the first building our pastor created in this property, so to be able to open the doors again for children is huge for us,” she said.

Current pastor C.T Townsend had a vision for the learning center two years ago when he stepped in as pastor.

“One thing that our former pastor mentioned is to keep digging and that’s what we’ve done, and we’re digging for a new childcare facility and we’re reaching members all over,” she said.

The goal of the teachers here now is the same as Pastor Brown so many years ago.

“They just have a ministry and they have a heart to serve children and teach children,” she said.

Victory Early Childhood Learning Center will officially open October 4th. Enrollment is already open. They are hiring teachers for both the learning center and Christian school. For more information, visit: https://victorychristianschool.com/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.