USC fires Clay Helton 2 games into 7th season in charge

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, right, scores a touchdown ahead of Southern California...
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, right, scores a touchdown ahead of Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge.

Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC’s interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season. Helton’s Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC.

He was 19-14 since the 2017 season.

