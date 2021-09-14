Two hospitalized after collision on Williston Road in Aiken

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Williston Road at Desota Road on Tuesday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says they received the call for an accident with injuries with rollover at 7:37 a.m.

Two cars - a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Tahoe - were involved in the crash.

Highway patrol says two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

Roads that were temporarily closed after the accident are now reopened.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.