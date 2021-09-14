Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Latest News

Troopers responded to a car collision that left two people hospitalized.
Two hospitalized after collision on Williston Road in Aiken
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's solid white gown featured the words "Tax the Rich" scrawled in...
Designer of AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress speaks
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast