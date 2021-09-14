Shepeard Blood Centers asking for blood and toy donations during September

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - September is #ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth, and the Shepeard Community Blood Center is partnering with local hospitals to help get blood and toys to children in need.

Throughout the month, the center is collecting toys and coloring books for kids at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia to enjoy. You can bring these toys when you donate blood at one of the centers or blood drives.

Meanwhile, the center is still in need of blood donations. All of the blood donated at the center goes directly to patients in our local area hospitals. Each blood donation can save up to three local lives.

You must weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old, or 16 with written parental consent, to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Here’s where you can donate throughout the month of September:

September 14

Warren County High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Harlem Community at 145 North Lousiville Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnwell Christian School in Blackville, South Carolina, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

September 15

Columbia County EMA at 2257 County Camp Road in Appling, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

A & A Mini Mart at 5141 Hwy 23 South in Waynesboro from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Warrenville First Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

September 16

Glascock County School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Glascock County Sheriff’s Office from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church at 253 Jackson Street in Thomson from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

September 17

Washinton-Wilkes High School, inside HOSA Room 710 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Butler High School from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

September 18

Project Lifting Spirits at 601 7th Street in Augusta from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heights Church at 4631 Jefferson Hwy in Beech Island from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

September 20

Mennonite Community at 535 Cohen Rd from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

September 21

Brentwood School in Sandersville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

To learn more on how to donate with the American Red Cross, click here.

To follow the Shepeard Blood Center drives, click here.

