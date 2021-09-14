Advertisement

S.C. Department of Education says Biden’s vaccine mandate could apply to most school districts

Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Most public school districts in South Carolina may be required to enforce President Joe Biden’s recently announced COVID-19 action plan for vaccinations in the workplace, state education officials said Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Nick Doria
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Most public school districts in South Carolina may be required to enforce President Joe Biden’s recently announced COVID-19 action plan for vaccinations in the workplace, state education officials said Tuesday.

South Carolina Department of Education spokesperson Ryan Brown confirmed the action plan falls under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Emergency Temporary Standard.

The OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard requires all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.

Since South Carolina is one of the 26 states that has an OSHA-approved state plan, the Emergency Temporary Standard will apply to most school districts in the Palmetto State, according to Brown.

Brown initially said last week Biden’s vaccine requirement did not apply to non-federal public entities, like school districts.

“The South Carolina Department of Education has been in communication with the Governor’s Office and the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, where the state OSHA office is housed, concerning the proposed federal Standard and is awaiting further guidance from their offices,” Brown said Tuesday.

The spokesperson added that the federal OSHA office has not developed the Emergency Temporary Standard, and the proposal is expected to face “numerous legal challenges.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Latest News

Man charged with attempted murder after stand-off with Aiken County SWAT Team
ADPS
Pay increase for Aiken Public Safety officers approved by city leaders
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen...
Federal government to investigate conditions of Georgia prisons
Victim of Deans Bridge Road shooting in ‘critical condition’