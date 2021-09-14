Advertisement

QB controversy at UGA? Bennett shines as Daniels replacement

FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game in Athlens, Ga., in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. Monken believes his Georgia offense is “just so further ahead” than a year ago as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs' 4-0 finish after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Now, the continuity provided by Monken's second season as offensive coordinator and Daniels' return has fueled No. 5 Georgia's championship hopes for 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — JT Daniels has certainly done nothing to lose his job as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

He led the second-ranked Bulldogs to five straight wins after taking over as the No. 1 signal-caller. Surely, he’ll be taking snaps again as soon as he’s healthy. Then again, when your back-up throws five touchdowns in a single half, there’s bound to be some talk of a possible quarterback controversy. That was the case as the Bulldogs returned to practice to begin preparations for Saturday night’s game against South Carolina. All eyes are on the QB position after Stetson Bennett’s dazzling performance against UAB.

