Prescription drug drop-boxes placed to help curb substance abuse in Aiken County

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Substance abuse overdoses are increasing drastically. After the number of overdoses doubled in Aiken County, a new center with three prescription drug drop-boxes will open. It’s all to help keep drugs out of the wrong hands and target substance abuse.

“In Aiken County, we’ve doubled our rates of accidental overdose deaths,” Margaret Key. “It won’t surprise me if in this year we end up with 90 accidental overdose deaths just in Aiken County.”

Key is the executive director of Aiken Center, and she says, it’s another attempt to fight against addictions and protect our water systems.

“The medications are not meant to be put down the toilet or down the sink, our water systems aren’t designed to get rid of those,” Key explained.

And she says last year, they collected over 700 pounds of medication. And efforts to continue to expand they opened a new location at Burnettetown Police Department.

“This gives people in this area a closer alternative,” Chief Jeff Key of the department said. “It takes down on the chances of it falling into the wrong hands.”

They’re hoping to reduce the growing number of addictions and deaths, and they’re encouraging everyone to be a part of the solution.

“Keep them away from the people that don’t need them,”

If you need to get rid of old prescription drugs that you do not use, you can visit the new drop-box center at the Burnettown Town Hall on Augusta Road. It will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then again in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also find local public disposals in the Augusta - North Augusta - or Aiken area, by using the Controlled Substance Disposal Finder map.

