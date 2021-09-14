Pay increase for Aiken Public Safety officers approved by city leaders

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Monday night’s meeting, Aiken city leaders unanimously approved a pay bump for the city’s sworn officers and dispatchers.

Last night’s vote approved a 6% pay increase for the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s officers and dispatchers.

In a prepared statement, city manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the pay increase was a “proactive move” by the city, sparked by a recent decision by Aiken County to increase Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies’ pay by 15%.

“As you know, we invest a lot of money into hiring our officers,” Bedenbaugh said. “And council has directed us to try to provide Public Safety with what they need to have a full-functioning, appropriately staffed department.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety currently employs 89 sworn officers and 11 dispatchers. Officers respond to both fires and police related matters within the city of Aiken.

