North Augusta Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee canceled, other events still on next month

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The city of North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator James Clifford made the announcement at the city’s last study session meeting.

The 30th annual festival was scheduled for October 30 of this year.

“We’ve met today with our committees and based on a number of factors, we’ve determined that we are going to cancel this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee and push for next year,” Clifford said, during the meeting.

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams did say other non-city-planned events are still going on within North Augusta:

North Augusta Department of Public Safety will hold a Trunk or Treat Drive-through will be on October 16.

SRP Park is hosting a Dugout Theater Movie Experience on the field to watch Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” movie on October 29.

And Third Thursdays events by planned for the months of September and October and are put on by North Augusta Forward.

