Victim of Deans Bridge Road shooting in ‘critical condition’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released more details on a recent shooting off Deans Bridge Road which left a man severely injured, and a business riddled with bullet holes.

An incident report released by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded to the Short Stop located 2510 Milledgeville Road at 5:18 p.m. in reference to shots fired and one person being shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 27-year-old man on the side of the building with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Deputies also observed the business had been struck multiple times by projectiles while the clerks and a customer were inside.

A 2013 Nissan Altima had also been struck by bullets while a woman and her three children, ages 1, 4 and 7, were inside the vehicle.

The 27-year-old man was the only person injured in the incident. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Details on a possible suspect have not been released. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.