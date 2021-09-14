Man charged with attempted murder after stand-off with Aiken County SWAT Team

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Beech Island man is behind bars after a shooting incident led to a stand-off with the Aiken County SWAT team.

Yesterday, Kenneth Golden, 43, was charged with attempted murder, according to arrest records.

Just after 10 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Pine Log Road in reference to a disturbance involving an armed suspect, an incident report states.

On scene, deputies heard approximately four gunshots and learned a victim had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but the incident soon turned into a stand-off with the arm suspect, identified as Golden.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to the scene. The stand-off reportedly went into the night before the Golden was taken into custody.

He was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

