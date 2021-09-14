Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Florida K-9s shot in confrontations between deputies and carjacking suspect

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) - Two K-9s are recovering after shootings between law enforcement and an armed carjacking suspect that was captured on a deputy’s body camera, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 21-year-old Shedrick Singleton Jr., injured the dogs in separate shootings about two hours apart early Saturday morning.

Deputies started their search for Singleton after a Lyft driver reported a carjacking late Friday night. They found the vehicle just after midnight Saturday and tried to stop a suspect, who ran into the woods.

The sheriff’s office said Singleton shot the first K-9, Ax, during the initial pursuit. Ax ran out of the wooded area with a gunshot wound to the face.

Deputies spotted Singleton leaving the wood line about 90 minutes later, and they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. This is when K-9 Endo suffered injuries to his paw and chin.

Singleton was shot during the second confrontation, and he suffered life-threatening injuries. He faces charges of armed carjacking and use of a deadly weapon against a police K-9.

“There is no doubt that K-9 Ax and K-9 Endo took bullets that were meant for my deputies,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “If the deputies would have gone into the woods, the first person to come in contact with Singleton, without a doubt, would have been shot.”

The sheriff’s office released a video on Facebook showing the moment where one of the K-9s was shot. The deputy rushed the dog to a veterinary hospital right after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Latest News

Man charged with attempted murder after stand-off with Aiken County SWAT team
ADPS
Pay increase for Aiken Public Safety officers approved by city leaders
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
Most public school districts in South Carolina may be required to enforce President Joe Biden’s...
S.C. Department of Education says Biden’s vaccine mandate could apply to most school districts