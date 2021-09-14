Former Barnwell County Sheriff’s deputy charged with domestic violence

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office was charged in connection with reported domestic incidents.

Ian Seaborne Warren, 25, was charged with second-degree domestic violence.

According to an arrest warrant, Warren reportedly threatened to kill the mother of his child and her family. Other instances of assault took place while the victim was pregnant.

The incidents reportedly occurred between March 2020 and July 2021 while Warren was employed by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release states the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the reported domestic violence incidents.

Warren was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

