Federal government launches civil rights probe of Georgia prisons

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen...
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons. Clarke, who oversees the department's civil rights division, said the investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, says the civil investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.”

It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and prison staff.

