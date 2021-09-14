Federal government launches civil rights probe of Georgia prisons

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, says the civil investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.”

It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and prison staff.

