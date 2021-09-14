Experts expect COVID vaccine approved for kids soon, mixed reactions from parents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some health experts are predicting kids ages 5 to 11 could be vaccinated by Halloween. That may ease the minds for parents who are concerned about sending their child to school without the vaccine.

More than 150 people commented on our Facebook post. There are mixed reactions. Some parents say they need to know more first.

Torrance says ‘Not until after I read and research and make an informed decision.’ But Joy says ‘Yes to the vaccine. My daughter has asthma and she is ready for it.’

The vaccine has not been approved for kids under twelve yet but health experts say that day could be coming soon.

“The best-case scenario for that timeline puts a vaccine available under emergency use authorization around the November 1st timeline at the earliest, but probably closer to Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health.

Dr. Joshua Wyche with AU Health hopes they’ll be vaccinating kids between 5 and 11 by the start of November. Pfizer has been testing its COVID vaccine on kids in that age range. They expect to have data ready for the FDA to review later this month.

“Generally when we do approvals through the FDA, it starts with adults and it works its way down,” he said.

Dr. Wyche says kid’s bodies are different than adults and he expects them to get a smaller dose. Until they become eligible he says the best way to keep your kids safe is to follow the guidelines.

“Whether it’s a mandate or not, I’m gonna make the right decision for my child, and for my child it’s to protect them until they have access to the vaccine,” he said.

The FDA says its working around the clock to make COVID vaccines available for children and they are letting science and data guide them.

