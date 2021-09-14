Advertisement

Barnwell Police officer passes away from COVID

Officer Stephen Jones
Officer Stephen Jones(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who died from COVID-19.

Today, the Barnwell Police Department reports that Officer Stephen Jones passed away on Sunday.

Barnwell Police Chief Lamaz Robinson confirmed Jones passed away from COVID-19.

The department described Jones as a devoted husband and father of fiver children. He began his career in law enforcement as a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriffs Office after service to his Country as a United States Marine. He later went to work with the Blackville Police Department as an officer. He joined the Barnwell Police Department as an officer in July 2021.

Officer Jones was a 2005 graduate of Blackville-Hilda and apart of the Carolina Cavaliers band. After high school he served in the military as a marine.

“Officer Jones was a dedicated officer and loved serving his community. His smile would light up a room and you could always count on him for a good laugh,” the police department posted on Facebook. “Officer Jones was a family man and loved spending time with his wife and children. We ask that you please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Jones join a list of other officers within the area who passed away from COVID-19 while in the line of duty.

MORE | Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19

North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officer Dustin Michael Beasley passed away on Aug. 30.

Richmond County dispatcher Alex Brown and Officer Kevin Simmons, 43, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety also passed away from COVID in August.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside a Richmond County jail
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Latest News

Augusta strip clubs lose legal battle with city
Joshua Armentrout
Aiken County man gets 20-year sentence for sex crimes against children
Dominique Johnson
Aiken County man pleads guilty to 2020 murder, arson and grand larceny
Allendale County schools to test students weekly for COVID-19