Barnwell Police officer passes away from COVID

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who died from COVID-19.

Today, the Barnwell Police Department reports that Officer Stephen Jones passed away on Sunday.

Barnwell Police Chief Lamaz Robinson confirmed Jones passed away from COVID-19.

The department described Jones as a devoted husband and father of fiver children. He began his career in law enforcement as a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriffs Office after service to his Country as a United States Marine. He later went to work with the Blackville Police Department as an officer. He joined the Barnwell Police Department as an officer in July 2021.

Officer Jones was a 2005 graduate of Blackville-Hilda and apart of the Carolina Cavaliers band. After high school he served in the military as a marine.

“Officer Jones was a dedicated officer and loved serving his community. His smile would light up a room and you could always count on him for a good laugh,” the police department posted on Facebook. “Officer Jones was a family man and loved spending time with his wife and children. We ask that you please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Jones join a list of other officers within the area who passed away from COVID-19 while in the line of duty.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officer Dustin Michael Beasley passed away on Aug. 30.

Richmond County dispatcher Alex Brown and Officer Kevin Simmons, 43, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety also passed away from COVID in August.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.