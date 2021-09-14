Advertisement

Augusta strip clubs lose legal battle with city

(WRDW)
By Staff
Sep. 14, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta strip clubs have to stop serving alcohol or go without strippers to keep an alcohol license.

Today, commissioners tell us a judge dismissed a case filed by the clubs’ owner against the city.

Vegas Show Girls
Vegas Show Girls(WRDW)

Two years ago, the owner of Discotheque and Vegas Showgirls sued the city over a new ordinance that would close strip clubs in downtown Augusta.

MORE | Whitey Lester estate files lawsuit against city of Augusta for right to keep strip clubs open

In the lawsuit the owner claims the city unfairly tried to eliminate strip clubs since the 90s.

