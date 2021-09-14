Augusta strip clubs lose legal battle with city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta strip clubs have to stop serving alcohol or go without strippers to keep an alcohol license.

Today, commissioners tell us a judge dismissed a case filed by the clubs’ owner against the city.

Vegas Show Girls (WRDW)

Two years ago, the owner of Discotheque and Vegas Showgirls sued the city over a new ordinance that would close strip clubs in downtown Augusta.

In the lawsuit the owner claims the city unfairly tried to eliminate strip clubs since the 90s.

