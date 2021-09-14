Advertisement

Allendale County schools to test students weekly for COVID-19

By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, the Allendale County School District announced a new effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 among its schools.

The school district says they’ve partnered with a COVID-19 testing company, Rapid Reliable Testing, to visit schools each week and test students for the virus.

“We are hopeful that putting this plan in place will help us to readily identify anyone who may be carrying the virus – whether symptomatic or asymptomatic,” the school district posted on its Facebook page.

Students will receive $5 upon returning a consent form signed by parents/guardians this week.

Testing is said to take place in each school’s auditorium where students will be socially distanced and will receive rapid results.

Children who test positive will call their guardians immediately.

Students who are vaccinated will not have to be COVID tested each week, according to the school district.

