Aiken County man gets 20-year sentence for sex crimes against children

Joshua Armentrout
Joshua Armentrout(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man is going to prison for 20 years for sex crimes against children.

Joshua Armentrout, 39, pleaded guilty today to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree in Aiken County before the Honorable Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope.

Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office began an investigation into the online distribution of child sexual abuse material after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a report of an individual in Aiken County distributing child sexual abuse material.

MORE | Aiken man facing several charges for possession of child pornography

Investigators identified Armentrout’s home as being the source of the child sexual abuse material and executed a search warrant on the address. 

While executing the search warrant, Chief Investigator David Grubbs located evidence of Armentrout sexually assaulting a previously unknown childvictim of sexual abuse. When confronted with the evidence, Armentrout made multiple confessions to Special Investigator Shannon Sturgill.

Judge Clyburn Pope sentenced Armentrout to 10 years active time for the sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree charge and 10 years active time for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree. Those sentences will run consecutively for a total sentence of 20 years in prison. 

MORE | Aiken County man pleads guilty to 2020 murder, arson and grand larceny

Upon his release, he will have to register as a sex offender and be required to maintain lifetime GPS monitoring.

