Video shows theft of trailer in Orangeburg County

Servpro trailer being stolen
Servpro trailer being stolen(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are searching for an enclosed trailer stolen from a local business this week, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.

“Fortunately security cameras caught footage of the thieves taking this trailer,” Ravenell said in a release. “We’re hoping someone in the community can recognize any one of these suspects.”

Ravenell said the owner of Servpro contacted the sheriff’s office on Thursday morning to report the theft.

Security cameras at the Middlepen Road business recorded what appears to be a late-model, silver Nissan Armada entering the property. At least three people appeared to be in the vehicle.

The vehicle backed up to a black, enclosed dual-axle trailer.

Once the trailer was hooked up, it was driven off the property down Middlepen Road away from nearby Five Chop Road.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

