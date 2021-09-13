Vehicle goes up in flames outside North Augusta store

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car parked outside of a North Augusta Advanced Auto Parts went up on flames this evening, billowing large amounts of smoke into the air.

It’s unclear how the vehicle fire started but the North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirms they received a call to respond to the store, located off Edgefield Road, at 6:40 p.m.

The store was evacuated as responders arrived to the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

