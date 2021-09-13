Advertisement

Vehicle goes up in flames outside North Augusta store

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car parked outside of a North Augusta Advanced Auto Parts went up on flames this evening, billowing large amounts of smoke into the air.

It’s unclear how the vehicle fire started but the North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirms they received a call to respond to the store, located off Edgefield Road, at 6:40 p.m.

The store was evacuated as responders arrived to the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
File image
Single-vehicle car accident kills driver in North Augusta
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)
SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Latest News

Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road
Augusta hospitals react to federal mandates on COVID-19 vaccine
Thousands of people across the CSRA made their way to downtown Augusta for entertainment, fun,...
Border Bash, Arts in the Heart ready to return: ‘It’s joyous for us to be back’
Augusta event
More large events return to the river region