Advertisement

Uiagalelei, No. 6 Clemson dominate FCS Bulldogs 49-3

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)(Edward M. Pio Roda | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 6 Clemson and D.J. Uiagalelei cranked up the offense in a 49-3 victory over South Carolina State of the FCS .

The Tigers spent the week grinding out the mistakes they made in 10-3 season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia last week when they were held without a touchdown in a game for the first time since the 2017 season. Against South Carolina State, they scored TDs on all four first-quarter possessions and pulled away for their 36th straight victory over programs from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Uiagalelei ran for two scores and threw for a third.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
North Augusta man among 17 charged in operation targeting online predators
Three people are dead in a Ponce de Leon traffic crash Wednesday morning.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic death

Latest News

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes sweat from his face between points during the men's singles...
‘Relief’: Djokovic’s bid for year Slam ends against Medvedev
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Pitts, offense held in check in disappointing Falcons debut
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) scores past Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max...
Dodgers’ Max Scherzer gets 3,000th K, near perfect game
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after scoring against the New York Jets...
Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14 in opener
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a...
Albies, Freeman go deep in 7th, Braves win series over Miami