South Carolina rallies to beat East Carolina 20-17 on FG

South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions...
South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions as the Gamecocks beat Eastern Illinois 46-0 on Saturday night.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Parker White kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired as South Carolina rallied from 14 down to beat East Carolina 20-17 on Saturday.

That secured the first road win under first-year coach Shane Beamer. Damani Staley had a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime to give the Gamecocks a needed spark after trailing 14-0 in a mistake-filled opening half. Tyler Snead hit on a 75-yard trick-play touchdown pass to Jsi Hatfield on the game’s first offensive snap for the Pirates.

ECU was hosting a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time since 1997.

