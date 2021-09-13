Son of slain Sylvania motorist plans 60-mile ‘March for Justice’

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The son of an unarmed Screven County motorist shot dead by a Georgia state trooper will embark on a 60-mile “March for Justice” from the site of his father’s slaying to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.

Brook Bacon, son of Julian Lewis, was set Monday to announce the march along with civil rights leaders and human rights activists.

“This march is my response to the grand jury’s failure to Indict the trooper who killed my father,” Bacon said. “What the grand jury did was worse than what Jacob Gordon Thompson did when he shot my father in the head. It was murder when Thompson killed my father. But what this grand jury has killed is any faith Black people can have in this justice system. So I must appeal to the federal government like so many other people have had to do across American history.”

The march is set to begin Thursday.

Lewis’ family is demanding federal intervention after a 22-person Screven County grand jury opted not to indict former state trooper Thompson on June 28 on felony murder and aggravated assault charges filed in the Aug. 7, 2020, shooting death of Lewis, 60.

“There has not been a law enforcement officer held accountable for the murder of an African American in Georgia history. This is not just about Julian Lewis but also to highlight police shootings in Georgia and across America,” said attorney Mawuli Mel Davis.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined Thompson’s shooting of Lewis was not legally justified and charged him with murder. A judge conducted a preliminary hearing and found sufficient evidence to charge Thompson with murder.

“This 63-mile trek is one of the longest marches in Georgia history,” said attorney Francys Johnson. “By comparison, the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March was ultimately five days and 54 miles that before it took on national importance around voting rights was conceived as a community response to the Alabama state trooper murder of Jimmy Lee Jackson.”

For information about the march, visit www.justiceforjulianlewis.com.

