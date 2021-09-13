Advertisement

SC’s first-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern opens in York County

The Gold Hill Road Bridge over Interstate 77 between Fort Mill and Teega Cay opened at 5 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new traffic pattern in York County.

It’s now a diverging diamond, the first in the state of South Carolina. County officials said it will speed up traffic and cut down on backups.

The diverging diamond allows both directions of traffic to drive on the opposite side of the road before crossing back and resuming their original pattern.

This allows for free-flowing turns when entering and exiting an interstate. Officials say this makes traffic move easily through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals. It’s designed for high-volume traffic areas.

Officials say about 25,000 vehicles per day cross the bridge. Of the three plans for improvements that were considered, the diverging diamond showed the biggest improvement in traffic flow, said York County Assistant County Engineer Patrick Hamilton.

Construction on the project began in the summer of 2019, at a cost of $14.5 million.

York County’s Pennies for Progress program is paying $12 million of that cost, with the remaining $2.5 million funded by grants. Boggs Construction was the lead contractor on the project.

